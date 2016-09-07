FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
RPT-BRIEF-First Pacific Co updates on sale on interest in China Minzhong Food Corporation
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 7, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

RPT-BRIEF-First Pacific Co updates on sale on interest in China Minzhong Food Corporation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to widen distribution) Sept 7 (Reuters) - First Pacific Co Ltd : * Discloseable and connected transaction: implementation agreement in relation to sale of interest in China Minzhong Food Corporation Limited * Indofood, CMZ BVI and Marvellous BVI entered into the implementation agreement * Indofood, CMZ BVI and Marvellous BVI have agreed to amend the structure of the transaction contemplated by the MoU * Says group is not expected to recognize any significant gain or loss from the transactions * Says MOU contemplated sale by Indofood to CMZ BVI of 347 million CMZ shares at S$1.20 * Says gross proceeds from the transactions are expected to be approximately S$651.9 million * Says will use cash proceeds from transaction of approximately S$416.4 million for repaying loan borrowed to finance acquisition of CMZ

* Source text for Eikon *

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.