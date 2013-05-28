FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First Pacific plans $505 mln rights issue to fund acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2013 / 12:20 AM / in 4 years

First Pacific plans $505 mln rights issue to fund acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 28 (Reuters) - First Pacific Co Ltd said it plans to raise up to HK$3.92 billion ($505 million) though a rights issue and use the proceeds to finance potential acquisitions, to strengthen its balance sheet, and for general corporate purposes.

The Hong Kong-listed conglomerate, which invests in telecommunications, infrastructure and consumer food products, plans to issue up to 491.04 million rights shares on the basis of one rights share for every 8 existing shares held, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday.

The rights shares will be issued at HK$8.10 apiece, representing a 29.6 percent discount to the previous close.

For statement clicks here

$1 = 7.7638 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.