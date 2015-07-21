FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge denies arbitration in payday loan lawsuit against two banks
July 21, 2015 / 8:47 PM / 2 years ago

Judge denies arbitration in payday loan lawsuit against two banks

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two community banks in South Dakota and Florida cannot force arbitration of claims that they aided illegal payday lenders, a federal judge in Eastern New York state has ruled, allowing a racketeering lawsuit against the banks to proceed.

The decision last week is a win for consumers suing Florida-based Bay Cities Bank and South Dakota’s First Premier Bank for allegedly processing checking withdrawals for payday lenders, companies that issue short-term loans payable with the borrower’s next paycheck. The consumers are represented by the Darren Kaplan Law Firm, Kopelowitz Ostrow and other firms.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VqT0c1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
