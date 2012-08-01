FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First Quantum Q2 profit falls on costs, copper price
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 9:17 PM / 5 years ago

First Quantum Q2 profit falls on costs, copper price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on Wednesday its second-quarter profit fell 9 percent as lower copper prices and higher production costs outweighed higher copper and gold sales volumes.

The base metal miner’s net earnings attributable to shareholders was $142 million, or 30 cents a share, in the quarter ended June 30. That compared with $155.3 million, or 33 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 22 cents a share, on revenue of $688 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $722 million as copper sales climbed 11 percent to 72,711 tonnes in the second quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.