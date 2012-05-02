FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First Quantum operating profit falls on copper price
May 2, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

First Quantum operating profit falls on copper price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd’s quarterly operating profit slid 42 percent on lower average copper prices and sales volumes, the base metals miner said on Wednesday.

Adjusted to remove one-time items, profit in the first quarter, ended March 31, was C$119 million ($120.32 million), or 25 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$206.7 million, or 48 Canadian cents a share, in the first quarter of 2011.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders were C$1.3 billion, or C$2.82 a share. That compared with C$206.7 million, or 48 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before period.

Revenue rose slightly to C$708.8 million on nickel revenue from the Ravensthorpe mine in Australia.

