FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First Quantum to stick to production schedule for Cobre Panama
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

First Quantum to stick to production schedule for Cobre Panama

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd expects Cobre Panama - the giant copper deposit it will own as a result of its takeover of Inmet Mining - to begin producing on schedule, despite a hiatus as the project is reviewed, the miner said on Friday.

First Quantum has long said it believes it can improve development of the $6.2 billion Cobre Panama project, one of the largest untapped copper deposits in the world but also currently one of the most expensive.

First Quantum President Clive Newall told Reuters the company would need a period of “several months” to assess the project before it can establish cost cuts and how it can rein in spending.

“There will be a hiatus of three to six months - whatever it takes to do a comprehensive reassessment and renegotiations where required - but our build time will be much shorter,” Newall told Reuters.

“We have a two-year construction phase (at) our projects, so we will be able to stick pretty closely to Inmet’s schedule, which was for commissioning at the end of 2016 or the beginning of 2017.”

Earlier on Friday, First Quantum said it had secured enough shareholder support to take over Inmet, sealing a C$5.1 billion deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.