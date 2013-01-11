FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Top Inmet shareholder to tender shares to First Quantum
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2013 / 8:25 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Top Inmet shareholder to tender shares to First Quantum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Leucadia National Corporation, the largest shareholder in takeover target Inmet Mining , said late on Thursday it planned to tender its shares to bidder First Quantum, in a boost for the Canadian-listed group.

The statement from the New York-based holding company, which has a more than 15 percent stake in Inmet, came a day after First Quantum launched its C$5.1 billion hostile bid for its smaller rival, chasing one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper deposits, Cobre Panama.

Nearly 40 percent of Inmet is held by only four shareholders, including Leucadia and a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd, the Singapore sovereign wealth fund.

Leucadia said it would tender its shares “in the absence of changed circumstances or new information (including an alternative transaction that would provide greater value)”.

A combination between the Anglo-Canadian group and Inmet would create one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing copper-focused producers, while easing First Quantum’s dependence on Africa and particularly Zambia.

The First Quantum offer will be open until Feb. 14, 2013, unless extended or withdrawn.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.