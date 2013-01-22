FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First Quantum copper output rises 26 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

First Quantum copper output rises 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd reported a 26 percent rise in fourth-quarter copper output as it mined higher grades of the metal.

Copper production rose to 84,918 tonnes from 67,316 tonnes a year earlier.

The Canadian miner said it expects to produce 302,000- 330,000 tonnes of copper this year.

The company produced 307,115 tonnes of the metal in 2012, topping its forecast of 270,000-290,000 tonnes.

First Quantum has made a C$5.1 billion bid for rival miner Inmet Mining Corp in a deal that could give First Quantum control of the Cobre Panama project in Central America -- one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper deposits.

However, Inmet asked shareholders on Tuesday to reject the offer, calling the bid inadequate.

First Quantum shares, which have lost 7 percent of their value over the last three months, closed at C$21.33 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.