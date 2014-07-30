FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First Quantum Minerals earnings up, copper sales jump
July 30, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

First Quantum Minerals earnings up, copper sales jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd on Wednesday reported higher earnings in the latest quarter as copper sales jumped.

The Vancouver-based company, which primarily mines copper but also produces nickel and gold, said earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $133.6 million, or 23 cents a share, in the second quarter, from $71.9 million, or 12 cents, a year earlier. Sales revenues rose to $945.1 million from $869.3 million. (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Tom Brown)

