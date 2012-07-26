FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First Quantum resumes operations at Mauritania mine
July 26, 2012 / 4:43 PM / 5 years ago

First Quantum resumes operations at Mauritania mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd said it resumed operations at its Guelb Moghrein copper mine in Mauritania after a strike by some of its unionized workers.

The mine, owned by First Quantum’s unit Mauritanian Copper Mines, lost 12 production days due to the strike, First Quantum said on Thursday.

Workers at Guelb Moghrein, located about 250 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Mauritania’s capital, Noakchott, have been protesting over pay and conditions.

The mine produced 35,281 tonnes of copper in concentrate and 62,938 ounces of gold in 2011.

Shares of First Quantum, which also operates mines in Zambia and Australia, were up 2 percent at C$17.62 in midday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

