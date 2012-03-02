Strike hits First Quantum's Zambia copper mine

LUSAKA, March 2 (Reuters) - Production at Canada’s First Quantum Minerals Zambia flagship copper mine has ground to a halt due to a strike over wages, the labour minister said on Friday.

Workers at the Kansanshi mine, Zambia’s largest copper mine which produced 231,000 tonnes of the red metal in 2010, downed tools on Thursday, Fackson Shamenda said in a statement.

Kansanshi mine company spokesman Godfrey Msiska separately said workers had blocked the entrance to the mine and nobody was allowed to enter the premises.

“There is nothing happening,” he said about the operation.