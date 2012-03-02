FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First Quantum closes Congo claims agreement with ENRC
March 2, 2012

First Quantum closes Congo claims agreement with ENRC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s First Quantum Minerals said it has settled its agreement with Congo claim dispute with Kazakh miner Eurasian Natural Resources Corp (ENRC) .

The agreement, announced in January, under which ENRC will pay $1.25 billion to First Quantum, closes the chapter on a long-running dispute over ownership of the Kolwezi project in the Democratic Reupublic of Congo.

First Quantum said all disputes between it, ENRC, the DR Congo government, the International Finance Corp and the Industrial Development Corp have been settled.

The Canadian miner has also disposed of claims and assets of the Kolwezi project, the Frontier and Lonshi mines and related exploration interests located in the Katanga province of the DR Congo.

The dispute began with ENRC’s controversial acquisition of the disputed Kolwezi project, a move that led to repeated reports of internal disagreements and prompted several directors to quit.

First Quantum launched legal claims against ENRC after it bought the expropriated asset in 2010. The dispute had been expected to go to trial after a court upheld First Quantum’s $2 billion damage claim in September.

