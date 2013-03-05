FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's FirstRand sees loans slowing after credit boom
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa's FirstRand sees loans slowing after credit boom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 5 (Reuters) - FirstRand expects loan growth to slow to between 7 and 9 percent in the second half and has set aside higher provisions due to the weakening credit environment, the chief executive of South Africa’s second-largest bank said on Tuesday.

Sizwe Nxasana said FirstRand had set aside over 500 million rand ($55 million) in additional provisions, on top of the 800 million it set aside in June 2012.

“That’s in anticipation of a tightening credit environment and a slowing environment where customers are going to find it a bit more difficult despite the fact that interest rates went down even further,” he told Reuters.

“Customers’ indebtedness is still a big issue.”

Nxasana said the bank tightened up credit scoring on unsecured lending in the mass market last year, and is now becoming more vigilant with the middle-income market.

$1 = 9.0966 South African rand Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.