Former FNB Namibia CEO appointed to head Zambian branch
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
July 14, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

Former FNB Namibia CEO appointed to head Zambian branch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, July 14 (Reuters) - The Zambian branch of South Africa’s First National Bank (FNB) has appointed former Namibia CEO Leonard Haynes as the new chief executive of the local bank, it said on Thursday.

Haynes would take over from Johan Maree, who is moving to a new assignment within the FirstRand Group, which owns FNB, effective Aug. 1, FNB Zambia said in a statemnt.

“He brings a wealth of experience from the various senior positions he has held within FNB South Africa and in a number of FBN subsidiaries,” it said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
