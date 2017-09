BRIEF-Rand Merchant Bank commences signing of financing agreements for Cenpower Gas-Fired Power Station

Oct 3 (Reuters) - FirstRand Ltd

* Rand Merchant Bank , commence signature of financing agreements for Ghanaian Kpone independent power producer Cenpower generation co’s $900-million, 350mw Gas-Fired Power Station to be located in Tema, Ghana

* Acting as global co-ordinator, initial mandated lead arranger, bookrunner and hedging co-ordinator for $650-million debt facilities to fund plant’s construction

* Plant will sell all of its output to state utility electricity company of Ghana (ECG), under a 20-year offtake agreement