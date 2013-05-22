FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
High-profile CEO of S.Africa's FirstRand retail bank to step down
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
May 22, 2013 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

High-profile CEO of S.Africa's FirstRand retail bank to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, May 22 (Reuters) - South African lender FirstRand said on Wednesday the high-profile head of its retail arm would step down at the end of this year to be replaced by one of his deputies.

FirstRand, South Africa’s second-largest bank by value, said Michael Jordaan would step down after a decade at the helm of its First National Bank unit.

He will be replaced by Jacques Celliers, head of First National Bank’s business banking unit and the overseer of the bank’s push into India.

Seen as a pioneer in South African banking, Jordaan has taken market share from rivals Standard Bank, Absa Group and Nedbank Group through aggressive marketing and by championing technology such as mobile applications.

Jordaan has previously said he was looking to leave his post to spend more time with his family in Cape Town, where they own a winery. (Reporting by David Dolan and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.