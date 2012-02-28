FirstRand sees little boost from declining bad debts

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Africa’s FirstRand is unlikely to see a further earnings boost from improvements in bad debts, the chief financial officer of South Africa’s second-largest bank said on Tuesday.

“We believe we’ve seen the end of bad debts being a contributor to earnings growth,” said Johan Burger at a results presentation.

A steady decline in bad debts has helped bolster results at South Africa’s banks, which were hit by a spike in bad loans following a 2009 recession. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan, editing by Ed Stoddard)