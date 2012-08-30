FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-FirstRand CEO says unsecured lending 'a concern'
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 30, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-FirstRand CEO says unsecured lending 'a concern'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Add details)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The recent surge in unsecured lending in South Africa is a concern, particularly among lower-income consumers, the head of FirstRand Ltd said on Thursday.

“There has to be concern about the level of growth, particularly in the mass market,” Sizwe Nxasana, the chief executive of the country’s second-largest bank, said at an investment conference.

Banks in Africa’s top economy have been pushing into the lucrative unsecured loan market, which relies solely on the customer’s promise to pay back debt, to offset weak corporate demand for credit.

However, household debt stands at a dangerously high level of 70 percent of disposable income, and the central bank fears that may get worse as banks expand into the sector. (Reporting by David Dolan and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.