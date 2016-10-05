FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
S. Africa's FirstRand looking at Nigeria as valuations become attractive
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

S. Africa's FirstRand looking at Nigeria as valuations become attractive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - FirstRand, South Africa's biggest lender by value, is taking another look at Nigeria since a sharp economic slowdown has left asset prices have become "much more realistic", its chairman said.

Nigerian banks have come under pressure in recent months after the central bank suspended nine of them from foreign exchange transactions for failing to remit money owed to the government. A slowdown in the oil producer has raised concerns that the West African country could slip into a recession.

"We believe that asset prices in jurisdictions such as Nigeria have recently become much more realistic," FirstRand chairman Laurie Dippenaar said in annual report posted on the company's website.

"We feel more comfortable to look for opportunities to deploy shareholder capital for acquisitions to assist us in scaling up our operations."

Dippenaar's comments may signal a reversal of the lender's strategy of looking for growth in more developed markets due to slowing growth and rising risks elsewhere in Africa.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.