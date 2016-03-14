FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's FirstRand in talks on 600 job cuts in retail banking- union
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
March 14, 2016 / 7:51 PM / a year ago

S.Africa's FirstRand in talks on 600 job cuts in retail banking- union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s FirstRand is in talks with a trade union about cutting 600 jobs at its retail banking unit, a union official said on Monday.

Sasbo, the union that represents workers in the banking industry, was continuing talks with First National Bank in an attempt to avoid job losses, said spokeswoman Vanessa Hattingh.

“Sasbo has managed to reduce the affected numbers to some 600. The consultation process continues in an attempt to further reduce the number of forced retrenchments,” said Hattingh.

FirstRand’s spokeswoman Sam Moss did not immediately respond to calls for a comment.

FirstRand, which employs more nearly 40,000 people, reported a flat half-year profit last week as the effects of weak consumption and investment spending at home and the rest of Africa weighed.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by David Evans

