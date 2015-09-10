FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.African bank FirstRand's annual profit rises 13 pct, in line with consensus
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

S.African bank FirstRand's annual profit rises 13 pct, in line with consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - FirstRand, South Africa’s biggest bank by market value, reported a 13 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, in line with analysts’ forecasts.

The company said diluted headline earnings per share (EPS)were 381.4 cents in the year to end June. Analysts had forecast headline EPS of 382, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Estimates.

Net interest income rose 15 percent to 29.2 billion rand ($2.1 billion).

$1 = 13.8499 rand Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.