S.African bank FirstRand's annual profit rises 13 pct, in line with consensus

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - FirstRand, South Africa’s biggest bank by market value, reported a 13 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, in line with analysts’ forecasts.

The company said diluted headline earnings per share (EPS)were 381.4 cents in the year to end June. Analysts had forecast headline EPS of 382, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Estimates.

Net interest income rose 15 percent to 29.2 billion rand ($2.1 billion).