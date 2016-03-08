UPDATE 1-South Africa's FirstRand favours developed markets as Africa growth slows

(Adds details, CEO comment)

JOHANNESBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest lender by market value FirstRand Ltd is looking for growth in developed economies in a strategic revamp prompted by slowing growth and rising risks elsewhere in Africa, it said on Tuesday.

The bank, which operates in Tanzania, Nigeria, Zambia and Botswana among other African countries, is the latest company to cast doubt on the continent’s prospects. Last week South African insurer MMI Holdings said it could exit some African markets, while British bank Barclays Plc said it would sell down its Africa business, a move that could mean the end of its presence after more than a century on the continent.

FirstRand reported only a slight increase in half-year profit on Tuesday as Africa, once at the heart of its expansion plans, has been depressed by a slump in prices of oil and other commodities - export mainstays of many economies - partly due to a slowdown in leading consumer China.

“Given the elevated risks, given the impact of lower commodity prices on many of these countries, we will become more cautious in the speed deploying capital in those markets,” FirstRand’s Chief Executive Officer Johan Burger told Reuters on the sidelines of the company results presentation.

Burger said FirstRand would instead invest in expanding its fast-growing London-based car finance business, Motonovo Finance, in the UK and Channel Islands.

FirstRand reported headline earnings of 185.4 cents per share (EPS) in the six months to end-December, hardly growing as the effects of weak consumption and investment spending at home and the rest of Africa weighed.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South African that strips out certain one-off items.

Shares in FirstRand were down 3 percent by 1240 GMT.

“The group’s view is that over the medium term, developed market dynamics represent an attractive risk/return profile for shareholders,” FirstRand said in its results filing.

Lending to companies had become the mainstay for banks in South Africa as lenders retreated from the high margin but risky business of giving personal unsecured loans.

But FirstRand said a slowing South African economy, estimated to grow at less than 1 percent in 2016 due to drought and the collapse in commodity prices, had tempered corporate credit demand.

The bank’s net interest income, the difference between what banks charge borrowers and pay out to depositors, rose 9 percent to 20.8 billion rand ($1.35 billion) in the six months through December, with cross-border African business posting the slowest rate of growth. ($1 = 15.3742 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Susan Fenton)