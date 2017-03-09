JOHANNESBURG, March 9 South Africa's biggest
lender by value, FirstRand, reported a 14 percent rise
in half-year profit on Thursday, helped by a strong showing at
its auto finance unit.
FirstRand said headline EPS totalled 212 cents in the six
months ended December, compared with 185 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS, which strips out certain one-off items, is the
main measure of profit in South Africa.
Wesbank, its auto finance business, posted a 9 percent rise
in earnings, outpacing a 2 and 3 percent growth in retail and
investment banking units, respectively, FirstRand said.
