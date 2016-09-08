South Africa's FirstRand reports 5 pct rise in FY profit

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South African's biggest lender by market value FirstRand Ltd reported a 5 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, lifted by a 13 percent increase in net interest income.

FirstRand, which owns First National Bank, said headline earnings per share (EPS) rose to 399.3 cents in the year to June 30 from 381.4 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South African and strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Jason Neely)