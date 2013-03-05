FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S.Africa's FirstRand H1 earnings jump 29 pct
March 5, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-S.Africa's FirstRand H1 earnings jump 29 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 5 (Reuters) - FirstRand Ltd : * H1 diluted headline EPS 131.1 cents versus 101.5 cents * H1 net interest income before impairments 12.376 billion rand versus 10.53

billion rand * H1 non-interest income 15.735 billion rand versus 13.431 billion rand * FirstRand: H1 dividend per share of 55 cents, up 25 percent * Cost to income ratio of 1.19 percent versus 0.94 percent previously * H1 impairments of 2.259 billion rand versus 1.824 billion rand * H1 diluted normalised earnings per share 128 cents versus 102.4 cents * With respect to advances growth, new business volumes in retail lending books

expected to moderate in second half * Investment in growth opportunities will continue, which will result in cost

pressure * Nigeria investment banking licence required an initial capital investment of

$100 million

