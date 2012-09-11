FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S.Africa's FirstRand says FY earnings up 26 pct
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 11, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-S.Africa's FirstRand says FY earnings up 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - FirstRand Ltd : * S.Africa’s FirstRand says FY diluted normalised earnings at 225.8

cents per share from 179.4 cents * FY diluted headline EPS 226.9 cents from 179.4 cents (Reuters consensus: 216

cents) * Says FY dividend 102 cents per share from 81 cents (Reuters consensus: 101

cents)cents * Non-interest income at 29.49 billion rand from R29.57 billion * Net interest income at 21.89 billion rand from 17.37 billion * Says overall crdit impairments increased from 93 bps to 94 bps * Says group’s core operating costs grew 10 percent for the year * FY impairments R5.07 billion versus R3.78 billion * Says achieving revenue growth remains a challenge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.