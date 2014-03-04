FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-FirstRand says H1 NII before impairment of advances 14,673 mln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - FirstRand Ltd : * H1 achieving normalised earnings of R8 691 million, an increase of 20% year-on-year and a normalised roe of 23.4%. * Says dividend per ordinary share (cents)** 77.0 * Says profit for the period 9 430 r million * Says H1 headline earnings 8 807 million rand * Says the macroeconomic environment for the first six months of the financial year continued to be challenging * Says total non-interest revenue (nir) increased 8% year-on-year * Non-performing loans (npls) have continued to trend down, with retail npls declinining 8 percent * Franchises are expected to continue to show good operational performances and expectations remain unchanged for H2 * Says net interest margin (%) 5.10 * Says the group’s income statement benefited from an increase of 20% in net interest income * Says net interest income driven by good growth in new business at fnb, wesbank and rmb. * Says net interest income before impairment of advances 14 673 million rand

