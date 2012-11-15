FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S'pore's First REIT to raise up to $25 mln via placement
November 15, 2012 / 4:51 AM / in 5 years

S'pore's First REIT to raise up to $25 mln via placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Singapore’s First Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns healthcare assets, is placing up to 31.6 million units at an indicative price range of S$0.95-S$0.97 each, raising as much as S$30.7 million ($25.1 million).

The First REIT units will yield around 7.4-7.6 percent based on the offer price, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

First REIT units, which are suspended from trading, were last transacted at S$0.985, down 1.5 percent. The trust is sponsored by Indonesia’s Lippo Karawaci. ($1 = 1.2227 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

