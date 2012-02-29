INTERVIEW-First Resources sees CPO output rising 10 pct

SINGAPORE, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed First Resources Ltd, which has oil palm plantations in Indonesia, sees its crude palm oil output rising by 10 percent this year as a larger number of trees become more productive, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

First Resources, which has market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, produced 452,113 tonnes of crude palm oil (CPO) in 2011, a 20 percent rise from a year earlier.

Chief Executive Officer Ciliandra Fangiono said he expects CPO prices to be supported at around 3,000 ringgit ($1,000) per tonne in the next 3-6 months on the back of firm demand.

“In the near-term, prices seem to be very well supported. Soya bean oil prices are very strong and that’s dragging up palm oil prices. Strong fuel prices are also driving palm oil prices up because of the bio-fuel angle,” he said in an interview.

“In the long run, the need for soft commodities is still very strong and is less prone to boom-bust cycles because there is an underlying need and that is growing because of emerging markets’ growth.”

First Resources’ average selling price for CPO, after accounting for export tax, was $835 per tonne last year and Fangiono said he hopes to maintain this level in 2012.

Fangiono said the firm is diversifying into rubber and hopes to have 40,000 hectares of rubber planted mostly in Kalimantan, Indonesia, within the next 7-10 years. ($1 = 3.0105 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Mark Tay; Editing by John O‘Callaghan)