FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Property manager FirstService posts surprise loss
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Property manager FirstService posts surprise loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Canadian property manager FirstService Corp posted a surprise first-quarter loss as revenue fell by a fourth in its property services segment.

Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $16.4 million, or 55 cents per share, from $9.9 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted net loss was 10 cents per share, compared with earnings of 14 cents per share.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $490.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 19 cents per share on revenue of $497.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at its property services segment fell 26 percent to $84.8 million, hurt by lower volumes of distressed assets under management at Field Asset Services, a unit which provides pre-foreclosure and renovation field services to the mortgage services industry.

Shares of FirstService closed at C$30.44 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.