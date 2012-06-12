First Solar ramps up production at German plants

MUNICH/DUESSELDORF, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S.-based First Solar, the world’s No.2 maker of solar cells, will ramp up production at its German plants to meet an unexpected surge in demand before the plants are closed at the end of 2012, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We expect that we can run both plants at almost full capacity until October and slowly reduce production after that before we close them by the end of the year,” the spokesman said.

First Solar in April said it would shut down its production site in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, in the fourth quarter, as it moves its focus away from Europe, where governments have been changing subsidy policies that had boosted demand for the company’s panels.

First Solar said that ramping up the site, located close to the Polish border and employing about 1,200 staff, was due to strong demand in Europe and particularly Germany, the world’s largest solar market by total installed capacity.

Staff at the Frankfurt (Oder) site had been working at reduced hours since early 2012, only months after First Solar had opened its second plant there.

Solar panel manufacturers have struggled amid a steep decline in selling prices for solar equipment over the past year that has sent share prices in the sector plummeting. Several companies have gone into bankruptcy.

Solar groups, particularly in China, have rushed to build new manufacturing capacity in recent years as demand for solar panels grew. That expansion left the industry struggling with output capacity nearly double that of customer demand. The resulting inventory glut sent prices for panels down by more than half over the last year.