FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First Solar names new CEO, posts quarterly loss
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 5 years ago

First Solar names new CEO, posts quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Names Chief Commercial Officer Hughes as CEO

* Q1 net loss $449 mln

* Sales slip 12 percent to $497 mln

* Shares flat in post-market trading

May 3 (Reuters) - Solar panel maker and power plant developer First Solar posted a first-quarter loss and appointed Chief Commercial Officer James Hughes as its new chief executive officer to replace Mike Ahearn.

Ahearn had stepped into the CEO position on an interim basis after the company ousted Rob Gillette from the top job in October. Ahearn will remain as First Solar’s chairman, the company said.

The company posted a first quarter loss, hurt by restructuring charges and weaker prices for its thin-film solar equipment.

The net loss for the first quarter was $449 million, or $5.20 per share, compared with a profit of $116 million, or $1.33 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales in the quarter slipped 12 percent to $497 million.

Solar makers have seen profit margins shrink over the last year as prices for the modules that turn sunlight into electricity have fallen sharply.

First Solar, which makes the industry’s lowest cost panels, announced last month it would cut 30 percent of its workforce as it moves to cuts costs and keep its thin-film panels competitive with its rivals.

Shares in the company were unchanged at $18.07 in post-market trading after dropping 0.8 percent during the regular trading session.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.