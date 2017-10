Feb 28 (Reuters) - Thin-film solar panel maker First Solar posted a quarterly loss on Tuesday and stuck to its 2012 profit profit forecast even as it trimmed its full-year sales forecast.

Net loss for the quarter was 413.1 million, or $4.78 per share, compared to net income of $155.9 million, or $1.80 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time charges, First Solar said its earnings per share for the quarter were $1.26.