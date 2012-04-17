UPDATE 2-First Solar to cut workforce 30 pct, slash output

* Closes German plant, cuts Malaysia output

* Sees faster cuts in panel costs

* Shares climb more than 5 pct in premarket trading (Adds executive and analyst comments, details, byline; updates shares)

By Matt Daily

April 17 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc said it would cut production of its thin-film solar panels and slash 2,000 jobs, or about 30 percent of its workforce, as the largest U.S. solar maker speeds up its cost-cutting efforts.

The news sent First Solar shares up more than 5 percent in premarket trading.

Solar panel manufacturers have struggled amid a steep decline in selling prices for the solar equipment over the past year that has sent share prices in the sector plummeting. Several companies have gone into bankruptcy.

“The solar market has fundamentally changed, and we are quickly adapting our market approach and operations to maintain and build upon our competitive advantage,” Mike Ahearn, First Solar chairman and interim chief executive officer, said in a press release.

Solar makers, particularly in China, have rushed to build new manufacturing capacity in recent years as demand for the renewable energy systems grew. But that expansion left the industry struggling with nearly twice as much output capacity as customer demand, creating a glut of inventory that sent prices for panels down by more than half over the last year.

Like others in the industry, First Solar had been operating its plants at reduced rates. Tuesday’s moves appeared to make it the first in the industry to permanently shut down a production site, amid signs the industry is set to undergo a shakeout of the weaker players.

“This is the first sign that you’re starting to see some capitulation by a major manufacturer,” said Mark Bachman, analyst with Avian Securities. “We need to get some alignment between global supply and demand.”

First Solar, the lowest-cost solar panel maker in the world, said the new cuts would reduce its costs by $30 million to $60 million this year and by $100 million to $120 million annually in future years.

The company said it would shut its plant at Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, in the fourth quarter and indefinitely idle four of the 24 production lines at its manufacturing center in Kulim, Malaysia, at the beginning of May.

First Solar will record charges of $245 million to $370 million, of which $80 million to $120 million will be cash expenditures, in connection with the steps.

The production cuts will push its production costs to 70-72 cents per watt this year, below prior expectations of 74 cents per watt. In 2013, module manufacturing costs will range from 60 to 64 cents per watt.

First Solar uses cadmium telluride to turn sunlight into electricity in its thin-film panels. Most solar companies use polysilicon.

First Solar shares, which fell to a lifetime low last week, jumped more than 5 percent in premarket trading to $21.87. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace)