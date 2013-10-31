CORRECTED-BRIEF-First Solar cuts full-year revenue forecast

(Corrects headline to say the company cut only full-year revenue forecast, not profit forecast) Oct 31 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc : * Announces third quarter 2013 financial results * Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.94 * Q3 sales $1.3 billion * Q3 revenue view $988.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.28 * Sees 2013 net sales $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion * Sees 2013 earnings per share $4.25 to $4.50 * Cash and marketable securities at Q3 end $1.5 billion, up $247 million compared to Q2-end * FY 2013 earnings per share view $3.77, revenue view $3.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * 2013 net sales prior outlook was $3.6 billion to $3.8 billion; 2013 earnings per share prior outlook was $3.75 to $4.25 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage