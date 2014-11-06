FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First Solar third-quarter earnings, sales fall
November 6, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

First Solar third-quarter earnings, sales fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. solar panel maker First Solar Inc on Thursday posted third-quarter earnings and sales that were lower than the same quarter a year ago when it benefited from the sale of three projects and began recognizing revenue from a major project in California.

The company reported a quarterly profit of $88.4 million or 87 cents per share, compared with $195 million, or $1.94 per share, a year ago. Excluding a one-time tax benefit, First Solar earned 61 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of 64 cents per share, excluding one-time items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was $889.3 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.049 billion. (Reporting by Nichola Groom)

