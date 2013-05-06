FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First Solar posts quarterly profit
May 6, 2013 / 8:50 PM / in 4 years

First Solar posts quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc reported a first-quarter profit compared to a loss in the previous year, helped by higher sales of third-party solar modules, and the company backed its full-year outlook.

The company posted a net profit of $59.1 million, or 66 cents per share for the first quarter. This compares to a loss of $449.4 million, or $5.20 per share, in the year-ago period, which included $444 million in restructuring charges and costs in excess of normal warranty.

Revenue rose 52 percent to $755.2 million.

“We remain on track for the year and reaffirm our full-year 2013 financial guidance,” Chief Executive Jim Hughes said.

Shares of the company rose as much as 3 percent in after-market trade.

