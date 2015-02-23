FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First Solar, SunPower in talks to form JV for power-generating assets
February 23, 2015

First Solar, SunPower in talks to form JV for power-generating assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc and SunPower Corp said they were in advanced talks to form a joint venture, which will hold some of their power-generating assets.

The solar companies said they intend to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of limited partner interests in the “yield co”.

First Solar’s shares rose 10.4 percent, while SunPower shares were up 11.6 percent in after-market trading. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

