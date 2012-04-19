UPDATE 1-First Uranium gold sales fall

April 19 (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Uranium Corp’s fourth-quarter gold sales fell 15 percent from the prior quarter as workforce reduction at its Ezulwini mine in South Africa hurt production.

First Uranium had agreed to sell the mine, which was hit by three fatal accidents in the latter half of 2011, to Australian miner Gold One International Ltd for $70 million earlier this month. The deal will close in June.

The Canadian company had earlier said it will seek approval to cut workforce and costs at the mine.

First Uranium sold 32,923 ounces of gold in the quarter, down from 38,548 ounces sold in the third quarter.

The company sold 8,061 ounces of gold in the quarter from the Ezulwini mine, down 40 percent.

Uranium production from the mine fell to 86 pounds from 30,887 pounds.

The company’s shares, which have lost 44 percent of their value in the last three months, were trading down 23 percent at 11.5 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)