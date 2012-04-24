FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-First Uranium gets unsolicited offer for SAfrica mine
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-First Uranium gets unsolicited offer for SAfrica mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Shareholders’ meeting on June 13 to decide on sale of mine

* First Uranium shares fall 8 pct

April 24 (Reuters) - Canadian miner First Uranium Corp said it received another offer for its Ezulwini mine in South Africa as the company looks to liquidate itself to pay off its debts.

First Uranium, which has a market value of about $29 million, said on Tuesday Waterpan Mining Corp and Transalloys Ltd offered to pay $80 million for the gold-uranium mine. The offer includes $10 million to be paid in advance as short-term bridge financing.

First Uranium, whose financial obligations include C$150 million ($151.8 million) in convertible debt due in June, last month also put Mine Waste Solutions, its tailings recovery project in South Africa, up for sale.

The gold and uranium miner had agreed to sell the Ezulwini mine to Australian miner Gold One International Ltd for $70 million. Gold One will also provide a $10 million loan facility.

First Uranium sold 8,061 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter from the Ezulwini mine.

A special meeting of First Uranium’s shareholders will be held on June 13 to decide on the sale of the Ezulwini mine and Mine Waste Solutions, the company said in a statement.

First Uranium remains committed to Ezulwini’s sale to Gold One but it will let its shareholders decide whether to go ahead with the sale agreement, the statement added.

The company’s shares, which have lost 59 percent of their value in the last three months, were down 8 percent at 11 Canadian cents in afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.