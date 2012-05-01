FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Fiserv beats estimates on higher processing revenue
May 1, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fiserv beats estimates on higher processing revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $1.20 vs est $1.15

* Q1 revenue $1.11 bln vs est $1.09 bln

* Maintains FY12 adj EPS view of $5.04-$5.20 vs est $5.13

May 1 (Reuters) - Fiserv Inc, which provides IT services and systems to the financial sector, posted a quarterly profit ahead of market expectations on higher processing and services revenue.

Fiserv also maintained its 2012 adjusted earnings-per-share forecast of $5.04 to $5.20. It continues to expect adjusted internal revenue growth of 3 percent to 4.5 percent this year.

Analysts, on average, were expecting it to earn $5.13 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income of $132 million, or 94 cents per share, up from $112 million, or 76 cents per share, last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.20 per share.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $1.11 billion.

Processing and services revenue came in at $909 million, up 5 percent.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.15 a share, before items, on revenue of $1.09 billion.

Payment processors like Fiserv, FIS and Jack Henry mainly provide financial institutions with IT systems and services that enable them to carry out their day-to-day operations.

Fiserv shares, which touched a 52-week high of $70.90 last week, closed at $70.75 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

