China's Haier takeover bid values Fisher and Paykel at $705 mln

SYDNEY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China’s Haier Group, parent of Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd has offered NZ$1.20 a share for New Zealand kitchen and laundry appliance maker Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd valuing the firm at NZ$869 million ($705 million).

The offer, a 15.4 percent premium to Fisher and Paykel’s closing price, has the support of fund manager Allan Gray, which owns 17.5 percent of the firm.

Haier, which already owns 20 percent of the company, has also approached two other shareholders about buying their stakes. The move is seen as helping Haier beef up its technology and expand overseas.