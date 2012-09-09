FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2012 / 10:11 PM / in 5 years

Shares in F&P Appliances jump after takeover approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Shares in New Zealand kitchen and laundry appliances maker Fisher and Paykel Appliances jumped to a 2 1/2-year high on Monday after the company announced it had received a takeover approach from China’s Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd.

Shares opened 28.0 percent higher at NZ$0.960 ($0.78), their highest since early 2009.

Earlier in the day, F&P Appliances said the Chinese firm had indicated its intent for a cash takeover of the company. ($1 = 1.2337 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

