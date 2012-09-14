NZ's Tower Asset Management wants higher F&P Appliances price

WELLINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Tower Asset Management, a top-10 shareholder in Fisher and Paykel Appliances, says the NZ$1.20 offer made by China’s Haier Group for the appliance maker is too low, and that it would not consider selling below NZ$1.50.

“Our valuation begins at NZ$1.50, and it goes higher depending on how much money you believe Haier will make from taking (F&P’s technology) and applying that to their company, which is the biggest manufacturing company in the world,” said Sam Stubbs, chief executive of Tower in Wellington.

“We’re not going to part with this stock easily.”

Tower owns a 3.68 percent stake in F&P Appliances.

Haier, parent of Qingdao Haier Co Ltd and Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd, earlier this week offered to pay NZ$869 million in cash for a full takeover of New Zealand’s largest appliance manufacturer.

This offer represents a slight premium on its current price of NZ$1.175. Haier already owns 20 percent of F&P, and has a binding sale agreement with the second biggest shareholder Australian based investor Allan Gray, which holds around 17.5 percent. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)