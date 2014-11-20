FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fiskars concludes employee consultation process in conjunction with restructuring
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fiskars concludes employee consultation process in conjunction with restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Employee consultation process in conjunction with Fiskars restructuring has been concluded

* New organizational structure comes into effect in December

* In addition, some fixed-term positions will not be renewed

* As a consequence, need for redundancies will be about 20 employees

* As part of the new organization, Fiskars is creating a Europe business region which is responsible for sales, supply chain and shared services within Europe

* Plans to restructure operations at Iittala factory

* As such, an employee consultation process is beginning at glassworks that may result in fixed-term lay-offs as well as redundancies of up to a maximum of 9 people Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

