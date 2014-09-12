CORRECTED-BRIEF-Fiskars buys Nelson and Gilmour from the Robert Bosch Tool Corp

(Corrects spelling of Gilmour in headline and second bullet point. Corrects story tag to FISKARS/BRIEF)
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Fiskars Oyj Abp
* Fiskars acquires leading U.S. watering brands Nelson and Gilmour
* Says buys Nelson and Gilmour from the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation
* Says purchase price for the business and related net assets is $30.0 million, equalling about 23.2 million euros
* Says the closing is expected to take place during Q4 2014
* Says expects to record non-recurring expenses related to the integration of the business starting already in 2014
* Says the transaction will be financed by Fiskars’ existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon:
