HELSINKI, June 10 (Reuters) - Finnish kitchen utensils and tools group Fiskars said on Monday it was launching a cost-cutting programme aiming to save around 9-11 million euros ($11.9-14.5 million) a year.

It estimated non-recurring charges of around 25-30 million euros over the next two years. ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)