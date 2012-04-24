UPDATE 1-Fiskars, Investor merge their stakes in Wartsila

* Joint venture owns 19 pct of Wartsila shares

* May increase stake, won’t bid for company (Adds details on joint venture)

HELSINKI, April 24 (Reuters) - Finnish kitchen utensils and gardening tools maker Fiskars and Sweden’s Investor have merged their shareholdings in Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila, giving them a joint 19 percent stake.

Fiskars and Investor, an industrial holding company, said on Tuesday they would set up a joint venture to oversee their investment, and expected to join the board from 2013.

The joint venture may further increase its stake in Wartsila, but the stake would remain below 30 percent and they would not make a bid for the company, they added.

Fiskars said a subsidiary sold some shares in Wartsila to Investor for 30.90 euros per share as part of the deal.

Fiskars and Investor did not elaborate on their plans for Wartsila.