FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Fiskars to close factories in Italy
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
March 26, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

Finland's Fiskars to close factories in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 26 (Reuters) - Finnish kitchen utensils and tools group Fiskars said it plans to close two knife factories and a warehouse in Italy and cut up to 58 jobs due to weak local demand.

The company said the Italian restructuring is part of its previously announced savings programme which aims to cut costs by 9 million euros ($12.4 million) to 11 million euros a year.

Fiskars last year acquired Danish porcelain maker Royal Copenhagen, which boosted the group’s total sales to around 800 million euros ($1.1 billion). ($1 = 0.7258 Euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.