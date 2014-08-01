Fiskars Q2 profit falls less than expected

HELSINKI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Finnish garden tool and houseware maker Fiskars said on Friday second-quarter earnings fell, hit by the strong euro and cold weather, which delayed the start of the gardening season in North America.

The company reported an April-June operating profit of 19.4 million euros ($26 million), well below 27.8 million a year earlier, but beating analysts’ average expectation of 17.5 million.

Fiskars kept its outlook unchanged, saying it expected 2014 sales and adjusted operating profit to be below last year’s levels. ($1 = 0.7471 Euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)